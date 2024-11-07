Previous
Woodie woodpecker by rosiekind
Photo 4734

Woodie woodpecker

I looked out of the kitchen window and saw that Woodie was having a tuck in. It's a good job that I have plenty of nuts!

Thank you for all your kind comments and for getting yesterday's photo on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
Fabulous shot!
November 7th, 2024  
