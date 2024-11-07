Sign up
Photo 4734
Woodie woodpecker
I looked out of the kitchen window and saw that Woodie was having a tuck in. It's a good job that I have plenty of nuts!
Thank you for all your kind comments and for getting yesterday's photo on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
bird
garden
great-spotted-woodpecker
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot!
November 7th, 2024
