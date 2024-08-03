Previous
Camelia by rosiekind
Photo 4640

Camelia

All the flowers are looking really pretty in the garden at the moment so it was difficult to know which one to post. I really like the colour of this flower.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise