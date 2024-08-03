Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4640
Camelia
All the flowers are looking really pretty in the garden at the moment so it was difficult to know which one to post. I really like the colour of this flower.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10857
photos
148
followers
52
following
1271% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd August 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
garden
,
camelia
