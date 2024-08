Looking around

I have been to the zoo today and although I hold a season ticket, it's the first time I have been this year. I always think that by supporting the zoo, it helps to pay for the upkeep of the animals. I wasn't disappointed even though the weather was not terribly good and it spotted with a rain a bit. It was still nice to get out and see the animals.



