Such a dear little bird by rosiekind
Such a dear little bird

I saw this lovely blue tit when I went for a walk up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. It's always nice to have a walk when the sun is shining and it's been a lovely day today.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Rosie Kind
