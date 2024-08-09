Sign up
Previous
Photo 4646
Such a dear little bird
I saw this lovely blue tit when I went for a walk up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. It's always nice to have a walk when the sun is shining and it's been a lovely day today.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10866
photos
148
followers
52
following
1272% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th August 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
