Photo 4648
My beautiful dahlia
I've had this dahlia for several years and it just keeps flowering. I leave it in the ground which it seems to like and I am never disappointed with it's performance.
It's very hot today and predicted to get much hotter tomorrow so I haven't been out walking. I think you will see several flowers from my garden over the next few days.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10868
photos
148
followers
52
following
1273% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th August 2024 1:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
garden
,
dahlia
Monica
It really is pretty
August 11th, 2024
