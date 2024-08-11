Previous
My beautiful dahlia

I've had this dahlia for several years and it just keeps flowering. I leave it in the ground which it seems to like and I am never disappointed with it's performance.

It's very hot today and predicted to get much hotter tomorrow so I haven't been out walking. I think you will see several flowers from my garden over the next few days.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
