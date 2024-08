Having a quick paddle

I went up to RSPB Sandy this afternoon as I fancied sitting in the cafe with the air conditioning after I had had a walk. I saw lots of little birds around by the pond area, some of which decided to have a bath or a drink and this little blue tit caught my eye. He thought he would just cool down in the water - well it was 34.5 degrees so hot for our country.



Thank you for getting yesterday's dahlias on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.