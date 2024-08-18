Sign up
Previous
Photo 4655
The youngsters
I saw these dear little ducks at Priory Country Park yesterday so thought I would post it today.
Thank you for getting yesterday's dahlia on PP and for all of your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
17th August 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ducklings
,
waterfowl
,
priory-country-park
Barb
ace
So sweet!
August 18th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Aww, very cute.
August 18th, 2024
