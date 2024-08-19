Previous
Harry Hedgehog by rosiekind
I took this photo of Harry a couple of nights ago but thought I would post it today. Harry is a regular visitor and comes each night for his supper. I buy hedgehog food for him and he really tucks in. I am putting extra food out now because he gobbles it so fast. I just love to see him. I don't know which way he comes from and our garden is open plan so he could come from anywhere. I do hope he doesn't have to go near a road though as it would be terrible if he got run over. I really love seeing him.

Thank you for getting yesterday's ducklings on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
