Previous
Photo 4666
On top of things
I thought that I was on top of things but then realised that I had forgotten that I had plums cooking on top of the cooker. Silly me!
I saw this silly pigeon when I went for a walk and a cup of tea at Priory Country Park.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
,
priory-country-park
