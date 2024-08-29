Previous
I thought that I was on top of things but then realised that I had forgotten that I had plums cooking on top of the cooker. Silly me!

I saw this silly pigeon when I went for a walk and a cup of tea at Priory Country Park.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
