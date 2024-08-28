Flowers from my garden

I have been raking leaves in my garden as it really is like autumn has come early. This is the reason why I have taken some photos of the flowers growing in my rockery at the front of the house.



Yesterday I picked a load of runner beans and I have prepared them and frozen them down for later in the season when we will enjoy eating them. They have done really well this year. I also still have some new potatoes and the carrots haven't really done very well. Tomatoes in both the greenhouse and outside are keeping us well fed.



Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.