Photo 4664
Photo 4664
Paddling blue tit
I went up to RSPB Sandy this afternoon where I saw this little blue tit having a bath in the pond. Such dear little birds.
Thank you for getting yesterday's little dog on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10891
photos
147
followers
52
following
1277% complete
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th August 2024 1:59pm
bird
pond
blue-tit
rspb-sandy
Barb
ace
Such a pretty capture, Rosie! Love the ripples in the water and the bird's reflection! Nicely composed, too!
August 27th, 2024
carol white
ace
A sweet capture. Fav 😊
August 27th, 2024
