Paddling blue tit by rosiekind
Paddling blue tit

I went up to RSPB Sandy this afternoon where I saw this little blue tit having a bath in the pond. Such dear little birds.

27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

Barb ace
Such a pretty capture, Rosie! Love the ripples in the water and the bird's reflection! Nicely composed, too!
August 27th, 2024  
carol white ace
A sweet capture. Fav 😊
August 27th, 2024  
