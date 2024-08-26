Sign up
Previous
Photo 4663
Dog at the cafe
I have had a busy day meeting up with lots of friends so I haven't actually picked up my camera. This is actually a phone shot.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's horses on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
outside-surfin-cafe
