The horses are back

I was so pleased when I went to post a letter that the horses are back in the field opposite the shop. They are rescue horses and they haven't been around for quite a long time so I don't know where they have been. I was worried that a previous application to build 46 houses in this field that had been turned down in 2021 had gone through so I am thankful to see these lovely animals.



