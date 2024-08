Conservatory flower

Neither me or my husband can remember what this is called and we've had it for years. I think we must both be going senile! I shouldn't joke about it though.



It is pouring with rain today and it's expected to continue to 7pm so obviously I am not going walking with my camera today. However, the gardens really needed to be watered like this so I am sure that the plants outside will be rejoicing!



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.