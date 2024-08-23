The swan family

This was actually taken yesterday. I have been to a friend's funeral today and he was only 52. He had heart disease and was found dead in his flat. It's just so sad. It was a lovely funeral though and was very fitting. His bike with the flickering lights around the wheels was placed next to his coffin which was very appropriate as you didn't see Shane without his bike.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Zac on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreiciated.