Previous
Photo 4659
Coming out of the water
Here's Zac coming out of the lake with his ball. He loves to have a swim despite the weather being rather awful at the moment. I don't think I would have liked to have a swim today!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd August 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
zac
,
springer-spaniel
,
newton-leys
Linda Godwin
Great action shot!
August 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Great stop-action shot of Zac! Conveys his exuberance well! :-)
August 22nd, 2024
