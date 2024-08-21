He sang a little song for me

I decided to brave it and walk up Wood Lane today. I haven't been up there for ages and at the moment there are temporary traffic lights on the main road which I have to cross. They are working on providing water to 50 houses that they are building in a field. I dread to think what it is going to be like when they are built as we are a nice village and I suppose I am like anyone else, we don't like change. Anglian Water are doing pipework to the estate and after speaking to one of the work men, he told me that the traffic lights should be gone by Monday or Tuesday next week. However, they will be widening the road and putting in a roundabout. Goodness knows how long that will take!



This little robin took my mind off the changes thank goodness. I thanked him for his song just as he flew off.



