Previous
He sang a little song for me by rosiekind
Photo 4658

He sang a little song for me

I decided to brave it and walk up Wood Lane today. I haven't been up there for ages and at the moment there are temporary traffic lights on the main road which I have to cross. They are working on providing water to 50 houses that they are building in a field. I dread to think what it is going to be like when they are built as we are a nice village and I suppose I am like anyone else, we don't like change. Anglian Water are doing pipework to the estate and after speaking to one of the work men, he told me that the traffic lights should be gone by Monday or Tuesday next week. However, they will be widening the road and putting in a roundabout. Goodness knows how long that will take!

This little robin took my mind off the changes thank goodness. I thanked him for his song just as he flew off.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise