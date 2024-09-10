Previous
Watching me watching him by rosiekind
Watching me watching him

The weather hasn't been great today and I knew that it was forecast to rain this afternoon so I went for a quick walk up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. It has been cold as well so I put the heating on this morning! I was pleased to see this lovely pheasant and he came down for a drink from the pond. The squirrel was on the feeder which was practically empty - naughty boy!

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

