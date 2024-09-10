Watching me watching him

The weather hasn't been great today and I knew that it was forecast to rain this afternoon so I went for a quick walk up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. It has been cold as well so I put the heating on this morning! I was pleased to see this lovely pheasant and he came down for a drink from the pond. The squirrel was on the feeder which was practically empty - naughty boy!



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.