Blue tit in the garden

As I looked out of the kitchen window I saw this dear little blue tit on the conifer. I am still getting blue tits and great tits in the garden as well as the odd starling but I don't seem to be getting the usual amount of different birds. It is much colder today so I am hoping that they will return to eat all the food I have put out for them.



Thank you for getting yesterday's pheasant on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.