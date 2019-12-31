Sign up
Photo 1006
The chapel at Petworth House
Petworth House was rebuilt in the 17th century, inspired by European palaces such as Versailles. The chapel was preserved from the original medieval building, with some later remodelling.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Tags
chapel
,
petworth
