Previous
Next
The chapel at Petworth House by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1006

The chapel at Petworth House

Petworth House was rebuilt in the 17th century, inspired by European palaces such as Versailles. The chapel was preserved from the original medieval building, with some later remodelling.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise