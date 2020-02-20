Sign up
Photo 1050
The life of pie
I love cooking, and this pie was left over when I made dinner the day before for a couple of friends.
It is a variation of a
Matt Moran recipe for a silverbeet (chard), Gruyère and leek tart
, where I use cavolo nero (black cabbage) instead of silverbeet.
I make the pastry using
Anna Jone's savoury pumpkin pie recipe
, which is also good!
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1083
photos
46
followers
64
following
287% complete
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1045
1046
1047
32
33
1048
1049
1050
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th February 2020 3:29pm
Tags
pie
,
for2020
,
anna jones
,
matt moran
