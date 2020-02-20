Previous
Next
The life of pie by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1050

The life of pie

I love cooking, and this pie was left over when I made dinner the day before for a couple of friends.

It is a variation of a Matt Moran recipe for a silverbeet (chard), Gruyère and leek tart, where I use cavolo nero (black cabbage) instead of silverbeet.

I make the pastry using Anna Jone's savoury pumpkin pie recipe, which is also good!
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise