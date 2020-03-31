Previous
Burnt orange by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1090

Burnt orange

Another shot of the Fashion and Textiles Museum in Bermondsey, taken earlier this month. So long Rainbow Challenge, it's been fun!
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
298% complete

Photo Details

Jan Bell
Great photo 👍
March 31st, 2020  
Christopher Cox ace
Love the bold colours and shapes
March 31st, 2020  
