Photo 1090
Burnt orange
Another shot of the Fashion and Textiles Museum in Bermondsey, taken earlier this month. So long Rainbow Challenge, it's been fun!
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
2
0
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1124
photos
50
followers
67
following
2
2
365
NIKON D7100
7th March 2020 1:25pm
Tags
bermondsey
,
rainbow2020
,
fashion and textiles museum
Jan Bell
Great photo 👍
March 31st, 2020
Christopher Cox
ace
Love the bold colours and shapes
March 31st, 2020
