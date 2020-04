After van Gogh 2: Still Life with Open Bible

Another attempt to recreating a van Gogh painting featuring books.



Van Gogh's father was a Protestant minister, and Still Life with Bible (1885) was painted after his father's death. In the painting, van Gogh also included his own copy of Emile Zola's The joy of life, perhaps to show how he was unlike his father.



I don't have a copy of that novel, and have substituted a more topical read.