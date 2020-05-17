Previous
Next
Pond life by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1126

Pond life

This local pond is home to great crested newts, which are a protected species. It is fenced off, so I stuck my lens against the railings to take this shot. I haven't seen a newt yet - hopefully I will have my camera with me if one appears...
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise