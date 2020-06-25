Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1165
Galega officinalis
... also known as goat's rue and professor weed. It was used in medieval folk medicine to treat worms, bubonic plague and snake bites.
Thanks for all your comments on yesterday's ragwort shot, and for getting it onto the popular page!
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1200
photos
51
followers
58
following
319% complete
View this month »
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th June 2020 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
,
galenga
,
goat's rue
,
professor weed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close