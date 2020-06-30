Previous
Over my shoulder by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1170

Over my shoulder

30 Days Wild has been a fun photography challenge. When I started, I hoped to get a photo of a robin, as they are one of my favourite birds. I'm not sure where they have been hiding, but I managed it today, on the last day of the challenge.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Lynn

@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
