Photo 1190
To the lighthouse
The Belle Tout lighthouse was built in 1832 and was decommissioned 70 years later when a new lighthouse was built at Beachy Head. It has since been converted into a bed and breakfast:
https://www.belletout.co.uk
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
4
365
NIKON D7100
15th July 2020 10:27am
Public
lighthouse
,
east sussex
,
beachy head
,
belle tout
,
belle tout lighthouse
,
theme-landscapes
