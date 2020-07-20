Previous
To the lighthouse by rumpelstiltskin
To the lighthouse

The Belle Tout lighthouse was built in 1832 and was decommissioned 70 years later when a new lighthouse was built at Beachy Head. It has since been converted into a bed and breakfast: https://www.belletout.co.uk
