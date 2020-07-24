Previous
The Spy Glass by rumpelstiltskin
This beach hut was designed by the architectural practice JaK Studio for Eastbourne, and can be hired. It is on a remote-controlled turntable and rotates 180°, which is perfect for catching the sun!

https://jakstudio.co.uk/the-spy-glass/
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
BillyBoy
Nice. I want one 😁😁.
July 25th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What an innovative design!
July 25th, 2020  
