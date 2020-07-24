Sign up
Photo 1194
The Spy Glass
This beach hut was designed by the architectural practice JaK Studio for Eastbourne, and can be hired. It is on a remote-controlled turntable and rotates 180°, which is perfect for catching the sun!
https://jakstudio.co.uk/the-spy-glass/
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
eastbourne
hut’
’beach
BillyBoy
Nice. I want one 😁😁.
July 25th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
What an innovative design!
July 25th, 2020
