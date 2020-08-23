Foxhunter's grave

Foxhunter (1940-1959) was a champion showjumper, who helped secure Britain's only gold medal (in team showjumping) at the Helsinki Olympics in 1952, and was a three time winner of the King George V Gold Cup. Foxhunter was ridden by Lieutenant Colonel Harry Llewellyn, who bought him in 1947 after scrutinising the records of registered showjumpers held by the British Show Jumping Association. When Foxhunter died, the Royal Veterinary College preserved his skeleton, and the rest of his remains were buried on land owned by Harry Llewellyn on the Blorenge mountain near Abergavenny.