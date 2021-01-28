Sign up
Photo 1249
Grey wagtail
Although it rained heavily this week, there was an upside when a grey wagtail visited our waterlogged garden. I'm not used to seeing these around. Perhaps it is also an upside to working from home.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th January 2021 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
wagtail
,
grey wagtail
