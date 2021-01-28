Previous
Next
Grey wagtail by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1249

Grey wagtail

Although it rained heavily this week, there was an upside when a grey wagtail visited our waterlogged garden. I'm not used to seeing these around. Perhaps it is also an upside to working from home.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise