Snowy peaks

This shot was taken on a visit to the Peak District in 2012. It was early April, and the weather in London was getting warm and sunny, so it was a surprise to wake up to heavy snow in Derbyshire. We were staying in the village of Castleton, and after a couple of days we took the circular walk to Edale and back. It had the most wonderful views, and it felt special to see the landscape in the snow.