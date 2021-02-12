Treasures: Tate Modern

I'm uploading a shot from a visit to Tate Modern in December as one of my Flash of Red treasures. I have missed visiting galleries during lockdown, and Tate Modern in particular because I've had so many opportunities to discover new and wonderful art, and the building is a masterpiece in itself. This was taken at the Zanele Muholi exhibition. Muholi is a South African photographer, and their self portraits are incredible. I'm hoping there will be another opportunity to visit before the exhibition closes: