A bouquet of broccoli by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1281

A bouquet of broccoli

Today's Rainbow Challenge recipe is from Helen Goh: Broccoli and miso pasties.
I've been fortunate to work from home during the pandemic, and these have been perfect for lunch.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Michelle
Very colourful and good for you!
March 4th, 2021  
