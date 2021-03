Rhubarb is usually harvested in the UK in late spring or early summer. However, the area between the West Yorkshire towns of Wakefield, Morley and Rothwell is known as the 'Rhubarb Triangle' because it is a major producer of 'forced rhubarb', where the fruit grows without exposure to light to produce an crop of tender-stemmed rhubarb that is harvested earlier in the year.The photographer Martin Parr documented the harvest in 2015.Today's recipe is a Rhubarb & custard cake As they might say in Yorkshire, "gerrit down yer cake 'ole"