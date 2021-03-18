Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1295
Celery
Although celery is one of my least favourite vegetables to eat raw, I do find that it makes sauces taste better. Here's an article about international variations on basic sauces:
How to Make Soffritto - the Italian mirepoix
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
3
0
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1332
photos
49
followers
59
following
354% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th March 2021 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
celery
,
rainbow2021
Debra
ace
Nice green...love celery with peanut butter
March 18th, 2021
Lynn
ace
@dridsdale
thank you - I might try that one day!
March 18th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Nice, I like the hue of this green, and nature's designs.
March 18th, 2021
