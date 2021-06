Yayoi Kusama - Chandelier of Grief

Yayoi Kusama (b. 1929, Japan) is an artist known for her large scale installations. Two installations from her series Infinity Mirror Rooms are currently on display at Tate Modern, and they use light and mirrors to create an illusion of infinite space.



These shots are from Infinity Mirrored Room – Chandelier of Grief 2016. A chandelier hangs in the middle of the installation, creating a variety of reflections and repetitions. It contrasts light and dark, beauty and sadness.