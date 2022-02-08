Sign up
Photo 1489
The Rotunda, Tate Britain
Another shot of Tate Britain. This high key shot of the rotunda was taken from the upper gallery (which has a nice cafe for Tate members!)
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
1
1
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1527
photos
59
followers
67
following
407% complete
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E3
Taken
14th November 2021 11:36am
Privacy
Public
Tags
high key
,
tate britain
,
tate gallery
,
for2022
Boxplayer
ace
Fine viewpoint.
February 8th, 2022
