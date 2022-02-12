Sign up
Photo 1493
Flying overhead
This is a shot of a Spitfire, which is suspended from the ceiling of the Imperial War Museum, London. This particular aircraft flew in 57 missions during the Battle of Britain, and only 6 of its 13 pilots survived the war.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
spitfire
imperial war museum
for2022
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful B&W and narrative.
February 12th, 2022
