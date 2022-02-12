Previous
Flying overhead by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1493

Flying overhead

This is a shot of a Spitfire, which is suspended from the ceiling of the Imperial War Museum, London. This particular aircraft flew in 57 missions during the Battle of Britain, and only 6 of its 13 pilots survived the war.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

