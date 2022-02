Licoricia of Winchester was an influential Jewish woman in 13th century Britain. She was involved in financial dealings and lent money to King Henry III and other wealthy clients. She is depicted holding the hand of her young son, Asher.This new statue was unveiled in Jewry Street on 10th February by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire. Prince Charles was due to unveil the statue, but tested positive for COVID. However, he will be visiting Winchester to see the statue in March.