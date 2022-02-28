Previous
Morning at the station by rumpelstiltskin
Morning at the station

I took my first journey to work since the Covid restrictions were removed in England last week. It was good to see that most passengers were still wearing masks on the train.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Lynn

Mariana Visser
beautiful conversion to B&W.
February 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful in black and white
February 28th, 2022  
