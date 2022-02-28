Sign up
Photo 1509
Morning at the station
I took my first journey to work since the Covid restrictions were removed in England last week. It was good to see that most passengers were still wearing masks on the train.
28th February 2022
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Photo Details
Tags
train
,
station
,
low-key
,
for2022
Mariana Visser
beautiful conversion to B&W.
February 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful in black and white
February 28th, 2022
