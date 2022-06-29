Previous
Carlos Alcaraz by rumpelstiltskin
Carlos Alcaraz

I was lucky to get tickets for court 2 at Wimbledon yesterday. I saw Carlos Alcaraz win his match against Tallon Griekspoor. Alcaraz is only 19, but a very exciting player to watch, and is sure to win some major titles!
Lynn

