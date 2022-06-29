Sign up
Photo 1515
Carlos Alcaraz
I was lucky to get tickets for court 2 at Wimbledon yesterday. I saw Carlos Alcaraz win his match against Tallon Griekspoor. Alcaraz is only 19, but a very exciting player to watch, and is sure to win some major titles!
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
29th June 2022 5:55pm
Tags
tennis
,
wimbledon
,
wimbledon-2022
,
carlos alcaraz
