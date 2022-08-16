Previous
Tough Mudder: Ladder to Hell by rumpelstiltskin
Tough Mudder: Ladder to Hell

The Ladder to Hell is a 12 foot (over 3.5 metres) high climbing frame with widely space rungs. It looked quite gruelling, especially for the shorter participants!

https://toughmudder.co.uk/obstacles/ladder-to-hell/
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Lynn

