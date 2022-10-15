Previous
The Oak Gallery at The Vyne by rumpelstiltskin
The Oak Gallery at The Vyne

The Vyne's oak gallery dates from the early 16th century. Long galleries in stately homes served a number of purposes: they were places to entertain visitors, display family portraits, or to promenade when the weather was bad.
