Photo 1533
The Oak Gallery at The Vyne
The Vyne's oak gallery dates from the early 16th century. Long galleries in stately homes served a number of purposes: they were places to entertain visitors, display family portraits, or to promenade when the weather was bad.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1587
photos
55
followers
60
following
Tags
long gallery
,
the vyne
,
oak gallery
