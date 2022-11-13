Remembrance Sunday

This year marks the centenary of The Poppy Factory in Petersham, West London. For the past one hundred years, it has created the poppies and wreaths used to honour those who served and died for Britain and the Commonwealth.



This is a photo of War Room, one of the works in Cornelia Parker's recent exhibition at Tate Modern. Parker has created a battlefield tent, and has lined it with the rolls of red paper left over in The Poppy Factory after the poppy shapes have been punched out. More than 300,000 poppy shapes are on display, in a poignant tribute to those are now absent.



