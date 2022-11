Making Modernism at the Royal Academy

I went to the Royal Academy on Sunday to see the Making Modernism exhibition, which features the work of four female artists from the early 20th century: Paula Modersohn-Becker, Käthe Kollwitz, Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin. It was fantastic, and I'm planning to return before it closes: https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/making-modernism I can also recommend Katy Hessel's podcast 'The Great Women Artists', which had episodes about Käthe Kollwitz: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dorothy-price-on-käthe-kollwitz/id1480259187?i=1000586341603 and Paula Modersohn-Becker: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/diane-radycki-on-paula-modersohn-becker/id1480259187?i=1000515088928