Previous
Next
Making Modernism at the Royal Academy by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1546

Making Modernism at the Royal Academy

I went to the Royal Academy on Sunday to see the Making Modernism exhibition, which features the work of four female artists from the early 20th century: Paula Modersohn-Becker, Käthe Kollwitz, Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin. It was fantastic, and I'm planning to return before it closes: https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/making-modernism
I can also recommend Katy Hessel's podcast 'The Great Women Artists', which had episodes about Käthe Kollwitz: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dorothy-price-on-käthe-kollwitz/id1480259187?i=1000586341603 and Paula Modersohn-Becker: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/diane-radycki-on-paula-modersohn-becker/id1480259187?i=1000515088928
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Nice lines. I want to go and see this, got introduced to the work of Käthe Kollwitz in Berlin, really excellent.
November 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise