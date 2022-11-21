Sign up
Photo 1546
Making Modernism at the Royal Academy
I went to the Royal Academy on Sunday to see the Making Modernism exhibition, which features the work of four female artists from the early 20th century: Paula Modersohn-Becker, Käthe Kollwitz, Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin. It was fantastic, and I'm planning to return before it closes:
https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/making-modernism
I can also recommend Katy Hessel's podcast 'The Great Women Artists', which had episodes about Käthe Kollwitz:
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dorothy-price-on-käthe-kollwitz/id1480259187?i=1000586341603
and Paula Modersohn-Becker:
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/diane-radycki-on-paula-modersohn-becker/id1480259187?i=1000515088928
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Boxplayer
ace
Nice lines. I want to go and see this, got introduced to the work of Käthe Kollwitz in Berlin, really excellent.
November 22nd, 2022
