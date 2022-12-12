Previous
Robin in the snow by rumpelstiltskin
Robin in the snow

It started snowing yesterday evening, so there was a good coating of snow on the ground and in the trees this morning. It meant that I could capture some photos of garden birds, which I'll post over the next few days.
12th December 2022

Lynn

@rumpelstiltskin
