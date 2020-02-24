Previous
Finally got my camera out by rustymonkey
Photo 974

Finally got my camera out

Was looking for some images for upcoming camera club and decided as we have maize growing on our boundary and it was nearly ready to be made into silage for the local dairy farm. I had to climb over this fence and decided it deserved a photo.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
266% complete

