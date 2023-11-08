Sign up
Photo 1248
Another Huge Jump
Another shot from Abby's lesson last night, this jump was huge 1.10m high by 1.70+ wide. Abby came away from the lesson with her and her pony stepping up to the next level. This combination is going places.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
