Previous
Another Huge Jump by rustymonkey
Photo 1248

Another Huge Jump

Another shot from Abby's lesson last night, this jump was huge 1.10m high by 1.70+ wide. Abby came away from the lesson with her and her pony stepping up to the next level. This combination is going places.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise