Photo 978
The hired help
The grand kids got into helping shift the calves tonight, not sure who enjoyed it more the kids for the ponies.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
0
0
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
