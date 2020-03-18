Previous
Fungi family by rustymonkey
Photo 981

Fungi family

Found this cute little fungi family today while out mowing the lawn
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Maggiemae ace
You could just mention .... their skirts are getting a bit dry? Super photo!
March 18th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Nice capture.
March 18th, 2020  
